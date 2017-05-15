First grader accidentally shot after other student brings loaded gun to school in Calcasieu Parish

A Calcasieu Parish first grader was still in surgery Monday afternoon after he was accidentally shot in an elementary school classroom Monday morning.

The loaded gun, which was brought to Moss Bluff Elementary School in a backpack by another male first grader, fell out and when another student picked it up it went off striking the seven year-old boy according to a release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The boy is now in a pediatric ICU in a Lafayette hospital after undergoing several hours of surgery at Lafayette General Hospital where he was transported by air ambulance according to a spokesperson at Lafayette General hospital.

Due to the boy's injuries the hospital went into a level one trauma protocol alert after being notified that the boy was on his way at about 8:50 a.m. the spokesperson said.

He arrived in Lafayette at 9:08 a.m. where a team of four doctors, including two trauma surgeons, a cardiovascular surgeon and a general surgery resident, were waiting to perform surgery on the boy the spokesperson said.

He was transferred to another Lafayette hospital's pediatric ICU at about 2:30 p.m. according to the spokesman.

The sheriff's office, which received the call at about 7:50 a.m., is continuing to investigate the shooting and will then forward the results to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorneys' Office the release said.

The student who brought the gun to school as well as the student who fired the gun will not be held accountable because of their age according to the release.

The DA's office will determine if charges will be filed against the owner of the gun once the investigation is complete the release said.

“I’m a pro-gun advocate and I believe in the 2nd amendment that allows us to possess and carry firearms, however, I also believe that it is our responsibility as gun owners to keep our guns locked and out of the reach of children,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso was quoted as saying in the release.

“In addition, talking to our children about the dangers of guns can help them know how to react if they encounter a gun at school or even at a friend’s house," he also said in the release.

© 2017 KBMT-TV