Firefighters stay busy with water rescues in Hamshire area

SOUTHEAST TEXAS - At least a dozen families from the Hamshire area are in shelters this morning after they were rescued by boat from rising water overnight.

Firefighters with the Hamshire Volunteer Fire Department with the assistance of first responders from neighboring agencies used a fleet of small boats to pull people from homes shortly before the sun came up Monday. Rescues were still ongoing as of 9 a.m.

Those plucked from flooded homes have been taken to a shelter at the First Baptist Church.

Other areas of Southeast Texas were not hit as hard Monday morning, but water rescues did take place on Monday. Beaumont Fire Captain Brad Penisson told 12News the Beaumont Fire Department had at least 50 water rescues over the past two days.

