Firefighters overheat battling blaze in Beaumont

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Fire Rescue crews geared up and headed to the 4500 block of Bethlehem Ave. Sunday afternoon to fight flames at a house fire.

With the heat index soaring to triple digits, crews began to experience the effects of the heat.

BFR Spokesperson Jimmy Blanchard said some firefighters overheated at the scene.

The blaze was knocked down but the structure was heavily damaged.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the blaze.

