Firefighters fighting hotel fire in Groves

GROVES - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Groves hotel along Highway 73.

The fire was reported at about 4:15 p.m. at the Southwinds Inn in the 5100 block of East Parkway, parallel to Highway 73 just east of Twin City highway.

The owner of the hotel told 12News that someone "put a cigarette out in a pillar" before the fire began.

