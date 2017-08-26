Firefighters fighting hotel fire in Groves

GROVES - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Groves hotel along Highway 73.
The fire was reported at about 4:15 p.m. at the Southwinds Inn in the 5100 block of East Parkway, parallel to Highway 73 just east of Twin City highway.
The owner of the hotel told 12News that someone "put a cigarette out in a pillar" before the fire began.
We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.
