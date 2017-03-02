KBMT
Firefighters fight railroad tie fire near downtown Beaumont

KBMT 10:51 AM. CST March 02, 2017

BEAUMONT - Beaumont firefighters are fighting a railroad tie fire near downtown Beaumont.

The fire is along railroad tracks near Avenue C and Crockett Streets west of downtown.

