Close Firefighters fight railroad tie fire near downtown Beaumont KBMT 10:51 AM. CST March 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BEAUMONT - Beaumont firefighters are fighting a railroad tie fire near downtown Beaumont.The fire is along railroad tracks near Avenue C and Crockett Streets west of downtown. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Digging deeper: firefighters face triple the average… Mar. 1, 2017, 10:00 p.m. Beaumont residents want something done about messy… Mar. 1, 2017, 10:48 p.m. Firefighters fight railroad tie fire near downtown Beaumont Mar. 2, 2017, 10:44 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs