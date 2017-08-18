Firefighters battling large industrial fire near Orange County Airport

Firefighters battle a fire Friday evening in the 1700 block of Highway 87 at Beckett & Beckett, a plastics fabrication company, in Orange County. Photo/Eric Williams

ORANGE - Firefighters from multiple departments are battling a fire at an Orange County plastic fabrications business.

A large plume of thick black smoke can be seen for miles as the fire burns at Beckett & Beckett, Inc, in the 1700 block of Highway 87 just north of the airport.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2017 KBMT-TV