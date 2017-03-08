Firefighter receives minor injuries after fire destroys home north of Vidor

ORANGE COUNTY - An Orange County firefighter received minor injuries while fighting a house fire North of Vidor Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One and the Evadale Volunteer Fire Department responded to an 8:15 a.m. call of a house fire in the 2800 block of FM 1131 and upon arrival found the structure fully involved with flames blowing through the roof according to Captain Franklin Walters of OCSD1.

One firefighter received minor injuries and was treated on the scene according to Walters.

The homeowner, who lived alone, was not home at the time of the fire which destroyed the home Walters said.

