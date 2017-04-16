Fire tears through Beaumont home on Easter morning

Photo: Beaumont Fire & Rescue

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont family is without a home after an early morning fire tore through their house.

Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Euclid shortly after 1 a.m. Easter Sunday.

Investigators believe an electrical short in the attic space sparked the blaze which quickly engulfed the upper part of the home.

The structure received extensive fire and water damage, according to Beaumont Fire and Rescue.

Two adults and four children were able to get out of the burning house without injury.

Red Cross is assisting the family.

© 2017 KBMT-TV