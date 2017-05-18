Fire crews in Orange respond to early-morning house fire

ORANGE - Fire investigators in Orange are working to determine the cause of a house fire in the 1400 block of W. Curtis Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, where police saw smoke and flames coming from the home. Police also say they noticed the front door of the home open.

A neighbor tells 12News, an elderly man and his son live in the home with their two pit bulls but were not home at the time of the blaze.

No word on whether the home is a total loss.

