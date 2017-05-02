Fire crews battle a structure fire between Silsbee and Evadale.

SILSBEE - Multiple fire departments battled a structure fire that occurred Tuesday morning on Old Evadale Road, near U.S. Highway 96 in Hardin County.

Firefighters were called to Southern Whole Sales in the 5000 block of U.S. Highway 96 North at around 3 a.m., which is about three miles north of Silsbee High School.

According to a 12News crew, three main buildings were engulfed in flames, two of them completely destroyed.





According to emergency crews, no one was inside of the building at the time of the fire.

Stay with 12news for updates, as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KBMT-TV