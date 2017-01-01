Fire at La Cantina on highway 69 in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR - According to Port Arthur fire department, they received a call at about 9:45 regarding a fire at 7960 Memorial Blvd in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur confirmed that it was a small electrical fire that was caused by the neon lights that are hanging on the outside of the building. The fire did not cause any serious damage to the building.

The fire department notified customers inside La Cantina of the incident but did not force an evacuation.

According to the owner, the establishment will be open for normal business hours tomorrow.

(© 2017 KBMT)