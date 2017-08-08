Field sobriety test video played for Orange County jury in intoxication manslaughter case

Michael Lynn Davis

ORANGE - A Department of Public Safety Trooper is the first person called to the stand Tuesday in the sentencing of a man who pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter.

Michael Lynn Davis entered the guilty plea last week. Prosecutors say Davis was intoxicated when he struck and killed Jerry Neal Campbell, 77, along FM 105 in Orange County. Davis faces up to 20 years in prison.

The prosecutor showed jury members dash cam video of DPS Trooper Woodard talking to Davis. In the video, Trooper Woodard can be heard asking Davis if he was taking any pain medication the day of the accident. Davis said he did not. Trooper Woodard then asked about needle marks on Davis’ arms and if he did any illegal narcotics. Davis said he did not take any drugs.

The video captured Davis during a field sobriety test. He appears to be wobbling. The trooper told Davis to hold out his leg for another test. It appeared as if it was difficult for Davis to hold his leg out, and he was swaying. Woodard determined that Davis was intoxicated.

The defense cross examined the trooper. The defense asked why Davis was brought to a different location for the sobriety test. Trooper Woodard said it was to get away from scene. He said he did not want to do the test in front of the victim’s family.

Richard Howard is a patrol captain for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He was a DPS Trooper at the time of the fatal collision. He testified that there were no brake marks at the accident site.

Testimony is ongoing. Reporter Jacque Masse is live tweeting from the courtroom and will have a live report at 12 p.m.

