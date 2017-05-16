Female Port Arthur Police Officer assaulted, suspect on the loose

PORT ARTHUR - A female Port Arthur Police Officer responded to a disturbance at the 2100 block of Waverly Circle at approximately 8:00 Tuesday evening.

A male got into a altercation with the officer according to Port Arthur Police and then fled on foot.

K-9 units responded to the area and are in search of the suspect.

The female officer drove herself to the hospital to be checked out by emergency personnel.

More details to come.

