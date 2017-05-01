Feds file documents to seize nearly $5.7 M in property, cash from Beaumont car dealer

BEAUMONT - The United States Department of Justice has filed court documents to seize almost $5.7 million in property and cash from the owner of a local car dealership.

According to a federal court filings from the Eastern District of Texas the Department of Justice seized $230,100 from Daylight Motors owner, Larry Tillery as well as nine properties, including three commercial properties and six residential properties, in Jefferson County, Hardin County and Maricopa Count, Arizona.

The documents site, "...probable cause to believe that Larry Ernest Tillery (“LARRY TILLERY”) and his associates are operating an illegal gambling and money laundering enterprise in violation of the following statutes of the United States."

The total value of the cash and property is $5,686,270 according to the filing and county property appraisals.

Federal agents raided the Daylight motors location on Eastex Freeway just north of Dowlen on April 5, 2017.

The seized properties are...

Daylight Motors, 6140 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, property valued at $1,131,580 according to the Jefferson County Appraisal District.

5 Estates of Montclaire, Beaumont, valued at $2,086,700 according to the JCAD.

5269 Westgate, Lumberton, valued at $149,320 according to the Hardin County Appraisal District.

4320 Christina Court, Beaumont, owned by Brian & Tiffany Tillery and valued at $593,540 according to the JCAD.

6215 Gracemount, Beaumont, valued at $279,170 according to the JCAD.

3655 Grayson, Beaumont, valued at $259,410 according to the JCAD.

Daylight Motors, 1355 11th Street, N., Beaumont, valued $142,380 at according to the JCAD.

Commercial property @ 1502 Calder, Beaumont, valued at $251,270 according to the JCAD.

18428 N., 14th, Phoenix, Arizona, valued at $562,800 according to the Maricopa County Assessor's Office.

$230,100.00 U.S. Currency seized from Larry Tillery on February 06, 2017

