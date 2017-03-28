KBMT
Federal inmate gets nearly 3 years added to sentence after biting prison guard at Beaumont complex

David Ingram, KBMT 9:06 AM. CDT March 28, 2017

A federal inmate is sentenced to an additional 2 years and 9 months in prison after pleading guilty to biting a prison guard.

According to a news release issued by the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston, Montreal Delaney, of New Orleans, pleaded guilty on June 1, 2016, to assaulting a federal officer.  He learned his sentence Tuesday.

According to information presented in court, on Dec. 22, 2015, Delaney, a federal inmate housed in the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont, became combative while being taken to the medical unit at the prison.  A Bureau of Prisons correctional officer tried to restrain Delaney and was bitten by Delaney.  The correctional officer required medical treatment. 

