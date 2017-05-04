Federal grand jury indicts Mexican national for assaulting federal officer, immigration violations

BEAUMONT - A federal grand jury in Beaumont has indicted a Mexican national for assaulting a federal officer as well as immigration violations.

BEAUMONT, Texas –A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Mexican national with immigration violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Daniel Alejandro Gonzalez, 33, of Mexico, was indicted on charges of assaulting a federal officer and illegally reentering the United States after having been previously deported.

The indictment was returned late Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Beaumont.

According to the indictment, on Apr. 25, 2017, Gonzalez was found to have illegally re-entered the United States after having been previously deported as a result of a felony conviction in Fort Bend County, Texas in 2009.

While being transferred to an immigration holding facility in Houston, Texas, Gonzalez engaged in a physical confrontation with a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deportation Officer.

If convicted, he faces up to eight years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by HSI-ICE and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph R. Batte.

A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

