Federal agents with Homeland Security visit Beaumont car dealership

Federal agents walk the parking lot at Daylight Motors on Eastex Freeway on Wednesday. Photo/ KBMT- Juan Rodriguez

BEAUMONT - There is currently a strong presence of federal officers at a Beaumont car dealer.

Officers from Homeland Security Investigations and the IRS arrived at Daylight Motors on Eastex Freeway across from Parkdale Mall in Beaumont shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday. 12News has been told they are there as part of a court-enforced investigation. They have not yet released the nature of what they are looking into, only that it is an ongoing investigation.

We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

