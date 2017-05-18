FBI, federal agents raid Harbor Hospice and offices of Beaumont doctor, restaurant owner

Federal agents are in the back parking lot of the Harbor Hospice parking lot going through storage sheds.

BEAUMONT - Federal officers including FBI agents are raiding the offices a local hospice service and the offices of a prominent Beaumont doctor and restaurant owner Thursday morning.

Federal officers and FBI agents could be seen going through three storage sheds in the back parking lot of the Harbor Hospice office at 2450 Major Drive in the west end of Beaumont Thursday.

Federal officers also raided the offices of Beaumont pulmonologist Dr. Qamar Arfeen at 3406 College Street Thursday morning.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Attorney's Office told 12News, “There is federal activity going on, It’s an ongoing investigation so I can make no further comment.”

12News reached out the local FBI office and spokesperson Shauna Dunlap confirmed that the FBI is "conducting lawful activity in that area today" but would not mention the specific locations.

She also said that she "unfortunately cannot confirm additional information at this time and have to refer you to the U.S. Attorney's Office."

Dr. Qamar Arfeen, 52, who founded Harbor Healthcare System in 2005 according to the company website, graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences in Karachi, Pakistan, and has practiced for more than 20 years according to USNews.com.

Arfeen is affiliated with both Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital and Memorial Hermann Baptist Hospital according to the site.

He is one of four doctors at Christus and one of six at Baptist Hospital who specialize in pulmonary disease.

Dr. Arfeen received his license to practice in Texas in 1995 according to the Texas Medical Foundation.

Arfeen is also an owner of The Grill in the west end of Beaumont.

