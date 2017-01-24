FBCSO searching for missing Sugar Land woman

Linda Hines (Photo: Custom)

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Authorities say Linda Hines was last seen on Jan. 14 at her home in the 16400 block of Boss Gaston Road in Sugar Land.

According to officials, Hines was last seen wearing a yellow bandana, brown jacket and yellow sweat pants.

Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office say there is no indication of foul play, but they are seeking her whereabouts to verify her well-being.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at (281)-341-4665.

