Father, son charged in accidental shooting of first grader at Calcasieu Parish elementary school

Michael Dugas, 50, left, and Jake Dugas, 17 Photo/Clacasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

A Calcasieu Parish father and son have charged in relation to the accidental shooting of a first grader at a parish elementary school.

From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office...

On May 15 at 7:50 a.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Moss Bluff Elementary School in reference to a shooting at the school.

The initial investigation revealed a first grader brought a loaded gun to school in his backpack.

The gun fell out of the backpack in the classroom and another student picked it up.

The gun accidentally fired, hitting another student.

After further investigation detectives learned the gun belonged to Michael L. Dugas, 50, Moss Bluff, the father of the first grader who brought the gun to school.

When detectives spoke with Michael he confirmed he purchased the weapon and advised detectives he allowed his son, Jake A. Dugas, 17, Moss Bluff, to keep the gun in a bedroom Jake shared with the first grader.

It was also discovered Michael was aware Jake kept the gun unsecured, with no gun lock or holster, in a shoe organizer that hung on the wall in the bedroom the boys shared.

During a search of the residence detectives located the transparent mesh shoe organizer hanging next to the bed where the first grader slept.

Detectives also located an unlocked fireproof safe with keypad entry inside the bedroom closet that was not being used.

On May 18 detectives issued warrants signed by Judge Clayton Davis for the arrest of Michael and Jake Dugas.

Michael turned himself in around 1:30 p.m. today.

He is charged with negligent injuring; and improper supervision of a minor, with a bond of $5,000. Jake was arrested at his residence before lunch.

He is charged with negligent injuring with a bond of $2,500.

