Father says Beaumont toddlers burned by tile cleaner doing fine, could be home by this evening

BEAUMONT - Two Beaumont toddlers transported by helicopter after suffering from chemical burns could be released to their parents by this evening.

The 1 and 2-year-old were airlifted to the UTMB burn center from a home on Oakridge Drive in the north end of Beaumont out of an "abundance of caution" according to Beaumont Police.

The children's father tells 12News that the children will be fine and that the family is on their way to Galveston and hopes to be bringing the children home this evening.

The children were playing and got into tile & grout cleaner and ended up sitting in the substance and were burned according to Beaumont Police.

The children, who did not drink or ingest the cleaner, got it out of a cabinet in what appears to be an accident police said.

