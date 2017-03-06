Father of 3 stabbed to death by shoplifting suspect

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - The Loss Prevention Officer who was murdered at a mall was a 44-year-old father of three.

Larry Drumgole was a Loss Prevention Officer at Burlington Coat Factory in the Potomac Mills Mall.

Saturday afternoon police said he confronted a suspected shoplifter. A struggle ensued and Drumgole was stabbed to death.

RELATED: Suspect wanted for killing guard at Potomac Mills Mall

Two days after his murder, condolence are flooding social media. Friend, Chuck Claiborne, put his feelings down on Facebook. He describes Drumgole as a good listener.

"It really touched me and hurt me so much to know the way his life was taken away from his kids, but I truly know he's in heaven," said Claiborne. "When you run across a person this special, you get very emotional, knowing he was taken away from his kids and his wife just like that just doing what he had to do which was his job."

Police said 35-year-old Jamel Kingsbury stabbed him to death. He's still on the run.

At the mall on Monday, shoppers said the violence is alarming.

"It's hard for us to protect ourselves nowadays. We just have to be aware of our surroundings and walk with other people," said shopper Brittany Bolden.

"Malls are supposed to be fun and you shouldn't have to worry about being stabbed or anything harmful happening to you," said another shopper, Jovan Lawless.

Investigators believe Kingsbury is still in the area. If you know where he's hiding, call Prince William County police.

(© 2017 WUSA)