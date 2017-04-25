Father files multimillion dollar suit, son killed at PCA plant explosion

HOUSTON - The father of one of the three workers killed two months ago in the Packaging facility explosion at the Corporation of America plant in DeRidder Louisiana has now filed suit in Houston.

A multi-million dollar lawsuit was filed in the State District Courts of Harris County by Joe Gooch, who lost his son Jody Gooch in the tragic explosion that happened in February.

Gooch’s attorney, Brett Coon of Houston elaborates on the incident and expresses concern for the possible closing of the Chemical Safety Board (CSB), which is charged with investigating fatal chemical explosions across America, that could significantly charge industrial facility operations and increase safety and health risk factors.

The lawsuit is against PCA, the owner of the facility and Elite Industrial Services of Pasadena, Mr. Gooch’s employer at the time of the incident. Joe Gooch is suing the companies as legal administrator on behalf of the estate of Jody Gooch as well as for his own damages.

Joe Gooch’s statement:



“There is nothing like the love of your children, and it tears me up to know that my son lost his life in a highly avoidable tragedy at work. We hope that this lawsuit will shed more light on what happened and reduce the likelihood of it ever happening again. It was very upsetting to learn that PCA apparently had something like this occur only a few years ago at another facility and didn’t do much, if anything, to keep it from happening again here. A parent should never have to bury their own child and we hope this lawsuit and investigation will change the way these companies do business. It seems like these days all they care about is making money and more money and very little about worker safety” says Joe Gooch. “Even though my son was all grown up, he just about still lived here with us and it is hard adjusting to the fact that he won’t be coming home any more. You just can’t replace that hole it leaves in your heart. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families who sustained losses in this terrible tragedy and even though I am a forgiving person, if this happened like another explosion I heard about at PCA a few years ago, someone should go to jail”.

The incident, which killed three workers and injured several others, is still under governmental investigation by OSHA staff, but representatives of the U.S Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, a highly skilled team of investigators based out of Washington D.C that take on a select few high profile tragedies in the industrial sector.

The CSB has just released the first preliminary statements on their investigation and believes that the incident had to do with “hot work” igniting vapors on a containment vessel. Welding activity may have ignited combustible vapors emanating from by product liquids that had been left in the tank at the time the work was being performed.

Brent Coon, whose firm is filing the suit, stated:



“Once again my firm has been called upon to help a family as a result of tragic and senseless loss of life in an industrial operation. Welding is commonplace and workers should NEVER be made to work in an environment with welding activity anywhere around volatile vapors or combustible liquids. We will work with our team of independent experts and compare findings with the governmental investigations, which will collectively leave us with a clear picture of what happened. It goes without saying that this should not have happened, and as always, was something avoidable had the companies involved taken the appropriate steps to prepare the worksite safely before work commenced. If in fact these companies had hot work going on when they knew the containment vessels had not been cleaned and purged, they should not only be held liable in our civil courts, but face the scrutiny of a grand jury for criminal charges. Every manager and supervisor at every facility knows that you don’t engage hot work anywhere around potentially combustible areas, on containment vessels that have not been cleaned or on lines that have not been properly isolated and purged. It is early in this investigation into not only what happened on this occasion, but what the companies involved had in place as hazard analysis protocols, process safety systems and proper permitting. It is also disturbing to learn that something very similar occurred at another PCA facility only a few years ago which also killed three workers and little was apparently done subsequently to reduce the likelihood of a similar incident elsewhere in their system. This would be a disturbing safety culture failure. We have worked with the CSB and OSHA as lead counsel in the BP Texas City explosion in 2005, the Gulf Oil Spill and more recently in the multiple fatality incident at the DuPont plant in LaPorte, Texas, and all of those investigations revealed wide gaps in the safety culture of the companies involved. I am very confident that our joint investigations will get to the bottom of this and identify not only all the mistakes made by these companies, but also who specifically authorized them and why this work was not protected better”.

© 2017 KBMT-TV