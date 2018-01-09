Father claims son was choked by teacher

BEAUMONT - Seddrick Adams says he wants answers from Beaumont ISD. He claims his 8-year-old son, Jackayden was mistreated by his teacher so badly that he didn't want to go back to school.

Adams says his son was in class at Dr. Mae E. Jones- Clark Elementary last Friday when his teacher taunted him about not getting cookies that the rest of the class received. When his son talked back to the teacher, that's when the teacher choked Jackayden.



Adams says he wants to warn other parents about this alleged misconduct.

“I don't want no one else child to go through what my son went through,” said Adams. Because it's one thing for a kid to bully another kid, but for a teacher to bully somebody....you drop your kids off, and you think they are safe and they come home and don't want to go back to school, that's not right man.”

Adams says his son returned to school yesterday.

12news reached out to the school district Tuesday night. When we asked District spokesperson Nakisha Miles about a meeting between Adams and the teacher in question, Miles said “I do not have all the details… and the incident is under investigation.”

