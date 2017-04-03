Father charged in accidental shooting death of son

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The father of the two-year old boy who accidentally shot himself in the face and died this weekend has been arrested.

Detectives say the father, Eric Morales, faces a charge of negligent homicide. His son, Ryan Morales, was found at a home on Vaky and Staples yesterday.

The toddler was rushed to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital with a wound to his face. He later died.

