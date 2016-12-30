PORT ARTHUR - A spokesperson for the Port Arthur Police Department has released the name of a man shot to death Thursday evening at the Baymont Inn and Suites located at 3801 Texas 73 in Port Arthur.

The victim is identified as Rasheed Troy Edwards, 29, of Port Arthur.

The shooting happened around 9 .m. Thursday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Marc DeRouen.

Witnesses told police the suspect drove away before officers arrived.

"He's (the shooter) a male black subject... we're still investigating the incident. We're gathering information and interviewing witnesses and trying to figure out exactly what happened," said PAPD Deputy Chief John Owns.

A news release from the Port Arthur Police Department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call the Port Arthur Department Criminal Investigation Division.

(© 2016 KBMT)