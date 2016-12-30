HARDIN COUNTY - A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety has released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle accident Thursday evening.

The deceased is identified as Shahn Eric Waltmon, 44, of Silsbee, according to a news release issued by DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. Thursday on Highway 327 in Hardin County. This is near Clearlake Road.

Sgt. Davis said Waltmon was going west on Hwy. 327 and crossed the center line. His motorcycle hit a Jeep head-on. Waltmon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, Matthew Sharp, 19, of Silsbee, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Sgt. Davis said it is not known why the motorcyclist went into the oncoming lanes of traffic and the investigation into the collision is ongoing.





(© 2016 KBMT)