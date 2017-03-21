Fatal motorcycle accident on FM 421 in Kountze

KOUNTZE - Hardin County received a report of an accident on FM 421, four miles West of Lumberton in Kountze at approximately 8:30 Tuesday evening.

Hardin County Sheriff's Department, and Lumberton Fire Department were on scene.

Air rescue was called to the scene but was told to disregard shortly after.

According to Department of Public Safety, the motorcycle was traveling on FM 421 when a deer entered the roadway and the driver was unable to avoid colliding with the animal. The driver and passenger were thrown from the vehicle.

The driver did sustained injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown. the passenger died at the scene.

