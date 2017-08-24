KBMT
Fatal crash reported on HWY 62 in Orange County

KBMT 5:15 PM. CDT August 24, 2017

ORANGE COUNTY - Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on Hwy 62 on the Tulane Overpass in Orange County.

DPS says, the multiple vehicle crash happened around 4 Thursday afternoon. 

Initial reports indicate the crash occurred because one vehicle hydroplaned and crossed into oncoming traffic. 

DPS confirms it is a fatal crash, but the number of injured victims has not been confirmed. 

12NEWS has a crew enroute to the scene. We will bring you more information as it becomes available. 

 

 

 

