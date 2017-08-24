Fatal crash reported on HWY 62 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY - Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on Hwy 62 on the Tulane Overpass in Orange County.

DPS says, the multiple vehicle crash happened around 4 Thursday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate the crash occurred because one vehicle hydroplaned and crossed into oncoming traffic.

DPS confirms it is a fatal crash, but the number of injured victims has not been confirmed.

