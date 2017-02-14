Fatal auto-pedestrian accident on highway 347 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 347 in Jefferson County. The crash occurred just North of 4th street.

A Ford pickup truck was traveling Northbound on Highway 347. A pedestrian was attempting to cross the Northbound traffic lanes of Highway 347 when he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver of the Ford, a 21-year-old male from Lumberton, was not injured in the crash.

The pedestrian, a 29-year-old male from Lumberton, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the victim will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

All Northbound traffic lanes of Highway 347 at 4th Street are closed. The roadway will remain closed until the crash scene has been safely cleared from the roadway.

This is an ongoing investigation. There are no further details to be released at this time.

