Fatal auto-pedestrian accident involving 3 vehicles on Memorial blvd

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Police Department received a call about an auto-pedestrian accident on the 8000 block of Memorial Blvd at 6:35 Sunday evening.

The call officers received indicated that three vehicles were involved in the accident.

It has been confirmed by law enforcement that the pedestrian died in the accident.

Southbound lanes are shut down at this time and officers are diverting traffic to the hwy 365 exit.

Law enforcement will release the name once next of kin has been notified.

