BEAUMONT - It was a difficult day for the family of Fernando Sanchez-Garcia. He was 19 years old when he was killed as a result of a DWI crash in 2015.

His uncle, Horacio Garcia tells us after him and his family are still in disbelief that Francisco Moreno was sentenced to six months in the Jefferson County Jail.

"As good Christians, we try to move forward but it still comes back to the fact there's a family member missing. And actually he was the one who used to make us laugh, he was the one who, the big cousin playing with the little kids, he was so full of life," Garcia said.

In December 2015, Sanchez-Garcia was the passenger in his pickup truck which was driven by Francisco Moreno.

The truck rolled and Sanchez-Garcia died from his injuries.

But according to Jefferson County district attorney Bob Wortham, they could not prove Moreno was guilty of manslaughter based on statements provided by witnesses.

Garcia says that made it more difficult for Fernando's mother to speak in court today.

"But as a family, we're going to help her move on," Garcia said.

Garcia said that he does not forgive Moreno for his actions.

He thinks that a lack of conviction for his nephew's death means justice was not served today.

"And that's kind of why we're still not going to have closure because we thought there was going to be justice for everybody and in our case we don't feel that way,” Garcia said.

He hopes that no other family will have to experience the pain of losing a young family member.

According to Moreno’s defense attorney Allen Parker, Moreno stopped drinking the day after the crash.

(© 2017 KBMT)