Family safe after car drives into Beaumont home

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont woman is thankful no one was in her garage last night when a car rammed into the house.

The homeowner tells us between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday night a car drove into the home.

The homeowner tells us that a woman in the car claimed a teenager was driving the car and hit the garage. According to the homeowner, an accident report was filed with the Beaumont Police Department.

Three people were in the Virginia Street home at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

The homeowner tells 12 News that they have lived in the house since the 1970’s.





