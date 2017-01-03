COURTESY: ASHLI CAPTAIN

BEAUMONT - A homicide victim's girlfriend and his family wants to know who killed Rasheed Edwards.

Edwards was shot Thursday night outside the Baymont Inn and Suites in Port Arthur. His family and girlfriend were at the crime scene the night of his death and said it's something they wish they could forget





"I didn't know what else to do but just wanted to know why,” said his girlfriend Ashli Captain. “Just why would they do him like that."

Captain said a quiet night in turned into a nightmare after Edwards left their home and never came back. When she heard someone was shot at the Baymont Inn, she rushed to the crime scene and saw her boyfriend’s body. Shortly after, she called his family.

"The cops told me you don't want to see your son, you don't want that to be the last memory of your son,” said his mother Jackie Edwards.

Edwards said when she saw her son she wanted to hold him in her arms so he wouldn’t be alone.

"They wouldn't let me go no further I couldn’t even touch him,” said Edwards. “I wanted to rub his face, kiss his face but they said no.”

Police are still questioning witnesses and looking for suspects in connection to the shooting. His girlfriend told detectives she thinks his death was set up.

"Those guys were introduced to Rasheed to someone in Port Arthur,” said Captain. “It wasn't just a walk up and meet him, it didn't happen that way."

Right now his girlfriend and family are still searching for answers and hope they can find closure once the shooter gets caught.

"It needs to stop, it's just too much. It’s too much," said Edwards.

Police said the Alcohol Tobacco Fire Arms Burea and other local law enforcement is assisting them in the investigation.

Funeral arrangements for Edwards is pending at this time. If you want to help out with donations you can go to this website.

