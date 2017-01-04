Family of missing Buna man waits for answers

ORANGE COUNTY - Emotions are building for the family members of a missing Buna man as searchers come back with no sign of their loved one.

Using ATV's and going out on foot, a team of about 15 volunteers from Houston with Texas Equusearch spread out in Orange County Wednesday to search for any sign of Ricky Smith.

The 44-year-old man from Buna vanished after leaving a New Year's Eve party.

Investigators say he was riding home with a friend when he asked the driver to stop so he could get out of the car.

Smith was last seen walking near I-10 and FM 1136.

That was days ago and Smith's family says they are gathered together, waiting for any news.

His sister says Smith is: "real kind and lovable, he would sit around and whittle for hours on an old Cypress root. He was quiet and a heavy thinker."

Something his sister says you might notice would be a cough. She says Smith had been coming down with a cold.

Family members and law enforcement officers ask you to look at Smith's picture to see if you recognize him.

He's 5' 6" tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Smith was wearing jeans, boots, a long sleeve pullover and a brown cowboy hat.

His sister says you can't miss the red hair and country accent.

"If they do see something, say something," said Jack Boggess with Texas Equusearch.

He got the call from the Orange County Sheriff's Office to help search Wednesday morning.

"We've been on 1,700 searches since 2000, so we kind of know where to go," said Boggess.

The crew scoured open fields, wooded areas and canals.

"We're looking for anything that's out of place," said Boggess. "We don't just have tunnel vision, we use everything. We use our eyes, our ears, our nose. We use everything when we're searching."

The team is done for now. They'll be back if deputies find any hard evidence in the case that would signal Smith is still in that area.

Smiths family is now hoping someone with a clue will step forward.

If you have any information that could help the case, call Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.

You can also call the Orange County Sheriff's Office: (409) 883-2612.

If you're interested in joining Texas Equusearch, click here: http://www.texasequusearch.org/get-involved/become-a-member-of-tes/

