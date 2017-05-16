Family of first grader shot in Calcasieu Parish classroom urges guns to be properly secured

Gage Meche Photo Courtesy of the Meche Family

LAKE CHARLES - A seven year-old boy who was accidentally shot in his Calcasieu Parish classroom Monday morning is still recovering in a Lafayette hospital.

Gage Meche, 7, is awake and alert in the pediatric ICU at a Lafayette hospital though his condition remains critical according to a statement from the family's attorney, Ron Richard, of Lake Charles.

The surgery was a success and Meche's family thanks God for his progress Richard said.

Meche was shot in the abdomen just before 8 a.m. when another student accidentally fired a gun in Meche's first grade classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary School according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The loaded gun, which was brought to Moss Bluff Elementary School in a backpack by another male first grader, fell out and when another student picked it up it went off striking Meche according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office told 12News that when the investigation is completed if there are any charges they can file against an adult they certainly will charge them.

Meche's family said through their attorney that they appreciated the prayers and well wishes of the community.

They also asked that everyone make sure any firearms in their homes are properly secured according to their attorney.

An account has been set up to help defray Meche's medical expenses and anyone wishing to help can donate to an account labeled "MBE First Grade Student" at any Jeff Davis Bank.

