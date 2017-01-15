Family of 23-year-old man murdered & found in burning car, speak out

BEAUMONT - The family of 23-year-old Alex Straway are speaking out following his murder Saturday morning. According to his cousin, Keiko Talley, Straway leaves a 2-year-old daughter behind.

She said "Our family is going through a hard time. Alex was such a good kid. He was a goofball."

Talley tells 12News Straway was born in New Jersey and moved to Beaumont a couple of years ago.

"He comes from a big family and its important to us that people know he was a good kid and loved a lot." Talley said.

Beaumont police arrested 20-year-old Seth Haynes on Sunday morning. According to police, Haynes confessed of shooting and killing Straway before setting his body and car on fire on McHale Street.

