Family mourns woman killed in Port Acres wreck

NEDERLAND - Family and co-workers at the small Country Market store in Nederland are coming together to mourn the death of Diane Glawson.

Glawson was only 49 years-old when she was killed in a fatal wreck in Port Acres on Monday afternoon.

It was a gloomy day at work at the Country Market for those who knew Diane Glawson well. She worked at the store for three years and made several friends at work.





"This was her spot, this was her day in day out job and she loved it," said her niece Amanda Bradford.

Bradford said Glawson usually worked the early morning shift and was heading back to her home in Nederland when she got into a wreck.

"She didn't deserve it at all, I still ask why," said Bedford.

DPS troopers said Glawson was trying to turn onto West Port Arthur Rd from South Garden Road when she was struck and killed.

Bradford went to the accident scene and said she could not believe her eyes.

"I love her and wish she didn't have to go," said Bradford.





Her co-workers said they had to break the news to her customers who knew her for her bubbly personality.

"Half the store is crying, this is not your average convenience store, it’s like we are one big family," said her coworker Danita Kimberland.

Just like family, the coworkers are stepping in to give Dianne’s loved ones comfort during their loss because they are also feeling the pain.

"Everyone here is going to miss her and I’m going to miss her and it’s going to be hard to do my job without her," said her coworker Lila Williams.





The Country Market is helping out by leaving donation buckets by the front counter for people to donate for funeral expenses.

Bradford said this means a lot to the family.

"Country Market has a big toll on her it’s her family like this is her family as well," said Bradford.

Family members have not made any funeral arrangements at this time.

If you would like to donate for funeral expenses you can bring donations to the Country Market.

You can also donate to their Gofundme page.

