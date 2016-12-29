Family Mourns Loss of Southeast Texas Soldier

A Southeast Texas family is mourning the loss of their loved one following the crash of an Apache helicopter in Galveston Bay.

One of the two crew members on board has been identified as 34-year-old Lucas Lowe of Daisetta.

Lowe, and the second victim, were pilots based out of the 1-149th Attack Helicopter Battalion at Ellington Field.

Their AH-64 Apache helicopter went into the bay near the Bayport Cruise Terminal. Crews responded to reports of the crash at El Jardin Beach just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The wreckage was recovered just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

At last word, the family tells 12News, Lowe's body has not been recovered.

Lowe's wife Kami is pregnant with twins. He is also the father of two other children, a daughter and son.

