Family mourns Beaumont man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Saturday

BEAUMONT - The family of a 34-year-old Beaumont man who was struck and killed by a SUV late Saturday night is mourning his loss.

The girlfriend of Dustan Landell Speights said she was the last person to speak with him before he was killed in the accident.

April Swain said her boyfriend went out for a walk to blow off steam after they got into an argument.

She said she expected to see her boyfriend of three years when she woke up to knocking at 2 a.m but instead she was face to face with police.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve had to wake up to in my life,” said Swain.





Swain explains he called her during his walk to let her know he was heading back home. She offered to pick him up but he insisted on walking since he was nearby and their children were already in bed.

"I wish I would have picked him up instead of waiting for him to stay home," said Swain.

When she didn’t hear back from him she assumed he went to stay with his cousin because he mentioned stopping by if it was too late at night.

After a few hours passed a knock on the door from police confirmed the devastating news that her loved one was hit by a car as he tried to cross College Street.





Carol Riley with the Beaumont Police Department said Speights was walking in an area with poor lighting when he was struck and killed in the 6900 block of College Street.

Witnesses told Beaumont Police a white GMC Acadia was going east on College Street when it hit Speights.

This is not far from the Beaumont Municipal Complex.

Speights' brother Marvin Williams went to the crash scene near the Dowlen Road intersection around 3 a.m.

The debris was cleared and the area was pitch black.

He said he still can't believe his brother is gone.

"It sucks because we both got plans and now he’s not here to help," said Williams.

Speights left behind three daughters that he loved dearly. He has a 12-year-old named Mariana, 4-year-old named Sophie and a 9-month-old baby named Ireland.

His friends and family call him a family man who was always laughing and having a good time.

“He was funny and he loves kids and that’s the last thing we were talking about the night this thing happened how much he loves his kids and our kids and kids in general,” said Swain.

Riley said the police department does not believe charges will be filed because it was dark the night of the accident and the driver did not flee the scene or show any signs of intoxication.

© 2017 KBMT-TV