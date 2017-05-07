Family mourning loss of Roland Darbonne following shooting at Old Town apartment

BEAUMONT - 32-year-old Roland Darbonne was identified as the victim who died following a shooting at the GTI apartment complex on Saturday.

His brother, Kenny Rogers, drove from Houston to console the rest of their family.

Rogers remembers him as a risk taker, a kind-hearted man, and a four-year U.S. Navy veteran.

"He has a protective spirit, although he's my little brother, if I ever had a fight, he was there with me. He was actually a lot taller than me so he was kind of like my little big brother. Very family oriented, would give you his last," Rogers said.

Beaumont Police are still investigating the shooting. They arrested 17-year-old A'Bravion Javon Holts from Beaumont as a suspect.

Beaumont Police sergeant Cody Guedry tells 12 News Holts was not cooperating with detectives during questioning.

Beaumont Police say they were not able to establish a connection between the suspect and the victim, or why the shooting took place.

Holts only had one comment on the allegations before he was taken to Jefferson County Jail.

“I love you, mom, I love you, daddy…That's all I got to say," Holts said.

Rogers and the rest of his family are praying for strength in this difficult time.

"I know he [Darbonne] wasn't a perfect person but I just don't feel that killing him was the only option, you know, death is so permanent, and I feel like there was a better way to work this out," Rogers said.

While Darbonne's death can't be undone, Rogers says he will hold onto the memories of his brother.

Holts’ bond amount has not been set at this time.

© 2017 KBMT-TV