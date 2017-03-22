Family mourning loss of Buna woman who died in deadly motorcycle accident

Tiare Sorensen, 56, of Buna, was killed in a motorcycle accident Tuesday night in Kountze. Photo Courtesy of Family

KOUNTZE - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified Tiare Susan Sorensen, 56, of Buna as the woman who died following a motorcycle accident Tuesday night.

Sorensen was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Kent Walker.

According to DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis, the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on FM 421 in Hardin County about four miles West of Lumberton.

Air rescue was called to the scene but was told to disregard shortly after.

The family of 56-year-old Diane Sorensen described her as a happy-go-lucky person.

She lived in this Buna home for 15 years and was always surrounded by her family.

The Seattle Seahawks fan was always helping other people.

She worked as an EMT with Dogwood EMS in Woodville and in the physical therapy department at Christus St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont.

Sgt. Stephanie Davis with Texas DPS told 12News the initial reports indicated that Sorensen was a passenger on a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was going east on FM 421 when it struck a deer in the roadway. The driver, Kennon Floyd Perry, 56, of Buna, sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Sgt. Davis said Troopers found that Perry was going too fast as he entered a curve and lost control of the motorcycle. There was no evidence of a deer in the roadway.

After the on-scene crash investigation and interview with Mr. Perry, Troopers concluded that he was intoxicated. He has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

When Sorensen's family members saw Perry's mugshot, they say they do not recognize him or knew how he knew Sorensen.

Sorensen's family says she cared deeply for her pets and for the people she worked with. Her coworkers say Sorensen was a wonderful medic and a person who will be dearly missed.

Perry was taken to the Hardin County Jail.

Sorensen's family has contacted Memorial Funeral Home in Vidor for funeral arrangements.

© 2017 KBMT-TV