Family members want justice for loved ones in Joseph Colone jr. trial

BEAUMONT - Family members are demanding justice in the Joseph Colone Jr. trial that starts tomorrow morning.

Colone is on trial for capital murder of 41- year- old Mary Hernandez Goodman and her 16-year-old daughter Briana Goodman. In 2010 the two were found shot to death in Beaumont’s south end.

Michelle Goodman said the image of her aunt and cousin lying on the ground lifeless still haunts her.

“You don’t ever want to see your family members lying there hopeless and just dead," said Goodman.

Michelle was close to her family members, she said she visited them several times during the week.

-Briana Goodman-

"It was hard to believe, they didn't deserve it,” said Goodman. "We talked to each other every day and it’s hard when you lose someone close to you that you used to see every day."



Goodman is hoping for closure after Joseph Colone Jr is tried for Capital murder.

Prosecutors said Colone Jr. killed Mary and Briana Goodman to keep them from testifying against him in an aggravated robbery case.



"They need to do whatever they need to do to keep him off the streets and away from other people to keep him from doing something like this again," said Goodman.



Goodman has waited 7 years for this trial and said it’s been long overdue.

She said she will sit in court to support her family but admits she's afraid to look at the man who prosecutors said killed her loved ones.



"It’s hard, it’s very hard,” said Goodman.

-Mary Goodman-

She explained with the help of God she’s found strength to forgive and heal.

"You ask God to put it on your heart to forgive," said Goodman. "God's love, he forgives everyone it doesn’t matter who they are or what type of person they are."



The trial will start tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. in Judge Raquel West's court.



Police said Colone Jr.’s girlfriend Ebony Andrews who is accused of driving him from the home where the murder took place will also be tried for Capital Murder on June 12.





