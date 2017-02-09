Family members of Newton County man killed in DeRidder explosion remember him

NEWTON COUNTY - A picture of Jody Gooch is saved in Jeana Collins' cell phone. It reminds her of the good times they shared and what an adventurous man he was.

"I like listening to his crazy stories he always had to tell. He was pretty crazy and wild." said Collins.

Collins and her husband, Ricky, live in DeRitter. They tell 12News the 40-year-old victim was the typical Southeast Texas country boy who loved outdoors.

"Everybody liked him. I mean he was just happy. Always had a smile." said Ricky.

The couple said Gooch went to Newton High School and has worked in construction most of his life. The father of one had just taken a shut down shift at the Packaging Corporation of America paper mill in DeRidder.

Gooch started on Monday, just three days in before a violent explosion on Wednesday killed him.

"Its a tragedy to the whole family. Jody was here in Newton all the time." said Ricky.

Gooch leaves behind a 16-year-old son.

The explosion is still under investigation.

(© 2017 KBMT)