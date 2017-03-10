Family member identifies victim of deadly Tyler County arson fire

Bruce Lee Chance, left, and Angela "Angie" Coats Photos/Tyler County Sheriff's Office

TYLER COUNTY - A family member has told 12News that they believe their relative is the victim in a fatal arson fire earlier this week in Tyler County.

A relative told 12News late Friday afternoon that they believe Joe Kelvin Brown died in the Sunday fire.

The Tyler County Sheriff's Office has not officially released the identity of the victim pending the outcome of an autopsy.

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in the deadly fire.

Bruce Lee Chance, 37, of Orange, was arrested during a traffic stop in Tyler County on a capital murder warrant on Wednesday.

Angela "Angie" Coats was arrested in Orange County by Tyler County Deputies with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

Both are being held $250,000 bonds in the Tyler County Jail.

Coats' granddaughter was the late Olivia Coats, known as Baby Olivia, who died in January 2014 less than a week after she was born after the doctor who delivered her used forceps during the delivery.

A jury in August 2016 awarded Baby Olivia's mother, Rachel Melancon, almost $10.3 million in a civil suit over her death.

