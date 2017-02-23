Family: Liberty County constable now 'unresponsive'

Liberty County Precinct 1 Constable Justin Johnston (Photo: LinkedIn profile)

LIBERTY COUNTY - A Liberty County constable badly hurt in a traffic accident last week has taken a turn for the worse, relatives say.

Justin Johnston was critically injured when he was hit by a pickup truck while directing traffic on Highway 146 in Dayton.

He was moved out of ICU at Memorial Hermann Hospital over the weekend, He was removed from a ventilator and even took his first steps since the accident.

But Johnston’s aunt sent the following update Thursday to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

“It's not been a good day. He is mostly unresponsive. We are able to wake him but only for very brief moments. The ironic part is that he was well on his way of having the best 24 hours he'd had since one week ago tonight.

We have learned that things change very quickly. But, God does not. We have learned that in moments of complete desperation, we are completely held by God. He whispers in Justin's ear that He will never leave him or turn His back on him.

As always, I am so thankful for the men and women of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department and the Constables who stay with him every minute. There's no way that Julie, Brent and I would be able to function without them.

Continue to pray that he will be completely restored. Thanks! Tomorrow will be a better day.”

Friends of Johnston have established a benefit fund to help his family as he recovers. Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the Johnston family can do so at any Prosperity Bank in the account name of "Justin Johnston Benefit Fund."

