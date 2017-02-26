Family enjoys Mardi Gras Southeast Texas for the first time

PORT ARTHUR - For brother and sister, Ethan and Alyssa Brown from DeRidder, they get to carry home a weekend full of memories around their necks from their first Mardi Gras Southeast Texas.

"A whole chest full. Like, 100 pounds [of beads]," the siblings said.

Along with beads, Alyssa's favorite part of Mardi Gras was grabbing a bite to eat.

"The food was really yummy," Brown said.

Alyssa and Ethan's dad, Josh, also thinks that Mardi Gras in Southeast Texas was a safe and enjoyable experience to be a part of.

"Other than going to Bourbon Street, New Orleans Mardi Gras this is the best Mardi Gras that we've been to, with all the parades, the beads, it's been really great. And they did too," Brown said.

Brown says he and his family plan to return next year.

Mardi Gras festivities in Southeast Texas continue on Tuesday with the “Taste of the Triangle” at the Beaumont Civic Center. General admission is open from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Proceeds go towards non-profits.

(© 2017 KBMT)