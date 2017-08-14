Family displaced after car fire causes house fire on Horn Street

LUMBERTON - A car fire spread to a home on Horn Street in Lumberton on Monday afternoon.

Lumberton fire department received a report about a car fire at 198 Horn Street at approximately 2:25p.m. according to Chief Jeff Mcneel with Lumberton Fire Department.

The car was under a car port against the house when the fire broke out. The fire had spread to the home once firefighters had arrived at the residence.

Lumberton fire immediately called for mutual aid from Silsbee fire department. Silsbee sent six firefighters to the scene according to Mcneel.

All six of the residents were able to escape from the residence with no injuries.

Red Cross has been notified of the displacement of the family.

