Family claims adopted dog was not checked out for parvovirus before adoption

BEAUMONT - A Mauriceville family is mourning the loss of a puppy they adopted as a Christmas present.

Roxie, a 17-week-old Rottweiler puppy passed away from parvo five days after she was adopted.

Roxie was going to be the first family pet of Sarah Fuselier.

Beaumont Animal Services says this is a sad situation that the puppy did not show signs of parvo while she was at the shelter.

Fuselier says Roxie had some energy the days after she was spayed, and received other treatments.

"She was kind of groggy but still enough to wag her tail and get excited. She was around the kids, she was playing, she loved to lay on everybody,” Fuselier said.

Fuselier says days later, Roxie lost her appetite and was lethargic. Her veterinarian diagnosed Roxie with parvo the day before Christmas Eve.

"I woke up Christmas morning, I got up, getting the kids up for Christmas and that's when we found her and the children seen her in the kennel, she had already passed away. So that was our Christmas morning," Fuselier said.

Fuselier claims that Beaumont Animal Services never tested Roxie for parvovirus.

Animal services say they don't always know a pet's full medical history when an animal is brought into the shelter.

They say if they knew or witnessed symptoms, Roxie would've never been adopted.

Fuselier hopes this hardship doesn't affect another family in the future.

"I don't think any other children or family get attached to a dog and then this happens. Because it's heartbreaking for the kids, the family, and for all of us especially on Christmas morning,” Fuselier said.

Animal Services offered to refund Fuselier’s adoption fees and allow them to get another dog.

Fuselier says they won't be getting one anytime soon.

According to animal services, adoption applications state that potential families must acknowledge the health, temperament or training of an animal they adopt out is not guaranteed.

Information on parvovirus can be found here.



© 2017 KBMT-TV