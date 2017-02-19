Family and friends gather to pray for Liberty County Constable

LIBERTY - Friends and family of Liberty County Pct. Constable Justin Johnston feel that some of their prayers have been answered after hearing that Constable Johnston started walking with the assistance of physical therapists today.

Last week he was hurt while directing traffic on Highway 146. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies, a driver ignored barricades and hit him.

Tonight, dozens gathered to pray for Constable Johnston’s recovery, including his former third-grade teacher from Liberty Elementary School.

Glennda Hardin, Constable Johnston’s former teacher is also the deacon of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.

She was one of many people who were surprised and thankful that Justin Johnston was walking with the assistance of physical therapists, less than a week after a devastating crash.

"it is truly a miracle for which I thank God but it was worked through the doctors and the nurses at that hospital," Hardin said.

As dozens gave their thanks and prayers to god for the work he's done, Hardin believes that this is a reminder that there is a lot of power in prayer.

"I think everybody who was at the service tonight understood that and believed that and take great heart in that. And we are confident that God will continue his healing and that young man is going to come home," Hardin said.

Friends of Constable Johnston have established a benefit fund to help his family while he recovers.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so at any prosperity bank by donating to the “Justin Johnston benefit fund.”

